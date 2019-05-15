Councillor Gregor Murray quits the SNP due to ‘institutional transphobia’

A Dundee councillor set to appear before a standards commission today has stepped down from the SNP group.

Councillor Gregor Murray, who represents the North East ward, resigned from the nationalists this week.

The councillor claims to be leaving the party because of “institutional transphobia” following clashes with senior SNP MPs over trans-rights.

The former children and families service convener is Scotland’s only openly trans elected politician.

The resignation means the SNP group on Dundee City Council no longer hold the majority – which they had enjoyed for less than two weeks following the election of councillor Steven Rome.

Administration leader John Alexander said he was disappointed his colleague had resigned.

He said: “Gregor’s resignation is naturally a sad occasion following some very public issues.

“While regrettable, I would like to thank Gregor for their contributions in various capacities over the years.

“This situation does nothing to alter my administration’s work to make Dundee better, bring new jobs and to increase investment. We will continue to work with all elected members from across the political spectrum to deliver that.”

A Dundee SNP spokesman said; “We are disappointed. Gregor has been a committed member of the SNP locally for the best part of 18 years and we appreciate that this was a very difficult decision, in difficult circumstances.

“We’d like to thank Gregor for their contribution, both as an activist and an elected member over that time.”

Labour leader Kevin Keenan said: “It seems to me that Councillor Murray will have been pushed into this resignation.

“He is well known for having made a lot of gaffes in his time as councillor and I expect the party decided it was time for him to go.”

Meantime, Councillor Murray is appearing before an ethics watchdog today to answer allegations of using “insulting and offensive language” towards a member of the public.

The hearing is being held at a committee room at Dundee City Council where the Standards Commission for Scotland will decide whether the member’s behaviour constitutes a breach of the Councillors’ Code of Conduct after messages were sent to members of the public.

If an offender is found in breach, they could be axed as a councillor.

The councillor previously resigned from the role of children and families convener due to a number of social media scandals, including calling a women’s group “absolute roasters“.