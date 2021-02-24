Councillor Charlie to don fancy dress for Covid-19 jab in charity ‘thank you’

A Dundee councillor has vowed to run down Lochee High Street in fancy dress on the day he gets his coronavirus vaccine.

Lochee Labour councillor Charlie Malone said he wants to have “a bit of fun” to celebrate the vaccine roll out, while raising money for city charities.

He hopes people will sponsor his run to support organisations who have helped Dundonians during the pandemic.

© PA

He said: “I’ve just turned 60 so I should be due to get my vaccination in the near future.

“I will definitely be having my vaccination and I want to encourage others to take up the offer of having the jab when it comes to them as well.

“I believe that we are beginning to see our way out of this pandemic and I’m a firm believer that the vaccination will help us all.

“I have seen other family members get it and there is such a feeling of hope and optimism around getting the vaccination.

“It’s a psychological thing as much as anything and is a hugely positive step forward.

“There is a real feeling of relief that we have got to this stage.”

He also credited the work at Caird Hall, which has been used as a community vaccination centre in recent weeks.

“We are really lucky to have the Caird Hall set up for vaccinations for thousands of people in Dundee and I am really grateful to everyone that is involved with that programme,” he said.

© Supplied by Caroline Silkowski

Charlie is inviting Dundonians to give costume suggestions and said the final choice can be made by DC Thomson reporter Lindsey Hamilton.

He said: “This is going to be a bit of fun and I have no problems at all making myself look stupid for a cause like this.

“I’m also going to be raising sponsorship money in a bid to thank everyone in Dundee who has done so much good.

“There have been so many city charities that have helped.

“I want to do something to try to pay all these groups back and this just seems like a really great and fun way to do it.”

Fancy dress suggestions can be made when speaking to Charlie, or on his Councillor Charlie Malone Facebook page.