Councillor calls for more protection for Co-op staff at Dundee store

Co-op staff have regularly faced attacks and barrages of abuse at Dundee’s Brook Street store, it has been claimed.

And now a city councillor is backing the national call for more protection for all shop workers.

The frightening number of incidents was revealed by West End Councillor Richard McCready after visiting the store in his ward following the issue of staff attacks being raised in the Scottish Parliament earlier this week.

He said: “I was very concerned when the manager told me about the number of incidents of violence, threats and abuse faced by staff in that local store.

“I was told that the shop had recorded more than one incident a day in a three month period.

“So I was pleased to hear about the Co-operative Group’s Safer Colleagues, Safer Communities campaign run by the group. I fully support this campaign.”

Councillor McCready added: “I do not think that the Co-op in Brook Street is in some way unusual, this is a problem faced by retail workers in shops across the country. I am clear that we must have a zero tolerance approach to the abuse of shop workers.

“I also support the Members’ Bill being put forward in the Scottish Parliament by Daniel Johnson MSP which would make it an aggravated offence to threaten a shop worker or to be violent to a shop worker.

“We need to recognise that in effect there are many times when shop workers are operating as law enforcement officers and they should be given the same protection as other law enforcement officers.

“I am clear that violence, threats and abuse should never be part of anyone’s job. I will work locally with all shops and with Police Scotland and Community Safety workers to protect shop workers and shoppers.”

A spokesman for the Co-op said they were aware of the issue being raised in the Scottish Parliament.