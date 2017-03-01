An Arbroath councillor is backing calls for a permanent memorial to the victims of a forgotten rail crash.

David Fairweather will write to Angus Council’s chief executive Richard Stiff, Arbroath councillors, Angus MP Mike Weir, the county’s MSPs and ScotRail asking for their support.

Mr Fairweather was speaking after Jim Millar — a relative of one of those who died — called for the 22 victims of the Elliot rail disaster to be remembered.

The Edinburgh-bound North British Express careered into the back of a Caledonian Railway local train standing at Elliot on December 28 1906.

Thirteen people were killed instantly on the local train but the death toll increased to 22, with another eight injured.

Mr Millar’s great-great uncle was the Arbroath footballer David “Dev” Smith Cargill whose mercy mission during a blizzard cost him his life, aged just 32.

He ran from his home in South Street to Elliot junction when word reached the town of a devastating rail disaster.

During his efforts “Dev” was working among ice as well as a boiling hot train which gave him a serious chill and he died shortly afterwards.

The driver, George Gourlay, escaped injury but was arrested and charged with being intoxicated.

Gourlay was later found guilty of culpable homicide but due to his unblemished character, the weather at the time and lax infrastructure, received only five months in prison.

Mr Fairweather said: “It shames me that after living in Arbroath nearly all my life, I did not know about this tragic event.

“Some sort of memorial would be fitting to mark the dreadful day and commemorate those who lost their lives.

“Businesses in the town may also be interested and I am sure Mr Millar would be delighted to hear from them.”