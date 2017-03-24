A Dundee councillor is demanding assurances over the quality of work carried out by Tayside Contracts after the company had to re-lay tarmac on a road it had only just resurfaced.

Tayside Contracts has spent two weeks carrying out resurfacing work in the city’s Nethergate but workers spent Wednesday morning reheating part of the tarmac outside the Bank of Scotland building as water was not draining from the surface of the road.

It is understood the resurfacing work had left the road uneven and there was a danger water could collect in the road — a phenomenon known as “ponding”.

West End Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “I had a constituent in touch to say they are already patching a road they just resurfaced.

“The fundamental point is that Dundee City Council is the customer. Tayside Contracts is employed to do this work and we would expect the finished work to be done to the right standard.”

The Nethergate will be closed for another week to complete the resurfacing works. The roadworks have contributed to lengthy delays at peak times along Riverside Drive and Hawkhill.

Dougie McKay, roads maintenance partnership manager for Dundee, said the tarmac had been reheated to ensure water runs off the road into drains properly.

He said: “There was a small area of ponding at the crossing in front of the Bank of Scotland. The tarmac is reheated so it is pliable and then re-rolled to ensure the water runs away.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Water roadworks in Hilltown have been causing confusion for some pedestrians and drivers.

Normally, Kinghorne Road is one-way between Rosebank Street and Hilltown but traffic is being diverted up Kinghorne Street from Hilltown so the one-way street is operating in reverse. One taxi driver said: “I didn’t realise it was closed so came down then had to do a three-point turn.

“But it’s the pedestrians that are the real issue. They are crossing the road not expecting traffic to be coming from the Hilltown.”

Kinghorne Road will be closed between the Hilltown and Rosebank Street for two weeks.