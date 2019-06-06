Council workers in Dundee ‘inches’ away from going on strike

Council workers in Dundee have come a step closer to strike action after last ditch talks to safeguard their working conditions “failed”.

Trade union leaders met with city council representatives yesterday in an eleventh-hour bid to avoid strike action.

The hour-long meeting took place on Tuesday afternoon between representatives of GMB, Unison, Unite and council officers.

Also present was the council’s finance spokesman, Bailie Willie Sawers.

Following the meeting GMB representative Helen Meldrum said the talks had ended without resolution.

The main point of the meeting, she said, had been to seek negotiations with Dundee City Council regarding their managing workforce change policy.

The three trade unions are currently balloting members on industrial action, including a strike over the policy.

Ms Meldrum said: “Nothing has changed.

“The council has refused to rescind or suspend the managing workforce change policy to allow us to enter into discussions in good faith.

“We appear to be at a bit of an impasse and this brings us a step closer to strike action.”

Helen added: “We restated our position to the council’s chief executive, David Martin, that they have imposed impossible pre-conditions on the trade unions on behalf of our members.

“The ballot continues and we are encouraging all GMB members and members of other trade unions to vote yes as soon as possible to send a clear message to council officers and councillors members we are going to take a stand against job cuts.

“Left unchallenged, the policy will affect every member of staff resulting in a removal of a commitment to no compulsory redundancies; a two-year cap to the flexible retirement scheme and a reduction in the cash conservation scheme from three years to one year.”

Unison boss Jim McFarlane said: “The meeting was called to try to reach a negotiated agreement with the council. This was a last ditch attempt to avoid strike action by our members in their fight over their three main concerns.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We continue to be proactive in our efforts to reach a way forward which will avoid the need for industrial action and will keep the channels of communication open with the trade unions and our workforce.

“As we have consistently said, this policy is not about compulsory redundancies. Our commitment to avoiding compulsory job losses is as strong as ever.

“Instead it is about allowing the council to change, modernise and redesign services to meet citizens’ future needs and deal with financial challenges.

“Those challenges have been significant – we have been required to make savings of over £65 million since 2016 – and look likely to continue.

“Staff and their trade union representatives have a vital role to play in shaping the necessary changes.

“We have offered a way forward and are willing to listen and engage with constructive proposals from the trade unions.”