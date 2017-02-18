Council will bid to keep hold of ancient treasure trove in Carnoustie

Angus will fight to keep the treasure trove of international significance uncovered by archaeologists at Carnoustie.

A gold-decorated spearhead, a bronze sword and a leather and wooden sword sheath — believed to be the best-preserved late Bronze Age scabbard in Britain — were found at the site beside Carnoustie High School.

Roundhouses, jewellery and pottery dating from around 2,200-800 BC were also found during the 18-week dig.

The excavation also uncovered the largest Neolithic hall ever found in Scotland, dating back to 4,000 BC.

Claire Herbert of Aberdeenshire Council archaeology services, which has advised Angus Council, described the find as “miraculous”.

She said: “There was known archaeology in the nearby housing estate, so I expected there to be something here.

“To have these beautiful roundhouses, that’s amazing. To have a Neolithic haul is spectacular. To have the Bronze Age settlement, the Neolithic settlement and the hoard material is just unprecedented.”

She added: “Really, these objects shouldn’t be here. This is dry, acidic soil and not the conditions for them to survive. It’s quite miraculous.”

The archaeological evaluation took place in advance of Angus Council’s development of two grass football pitches.

The items are property of the Crown and Angus Council will have to bid to have them returned to be displayed.

Communities vice-convener Jeanette Gaul said: “To make such a find while preparing to create sports facilities for Carnoustie came as a huge surprise to us all. Angus Council does want to try to keep them within Angus because it’s real history for the area.”