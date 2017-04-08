Dundee City Council has said it is considering ways to congestion on the Tay Road Bridge caused by a lane closure.

It comes after frustrated commuters claimed more could be done to reduce the impact of the closure of one lane at the exit from the bridge that merges on to Riverside Esplanade.

The inside lane of the road is closed until the new year due to construction work at the V&A.

Some commuters have claimed that they are being unnecessarily held up at traffic lights after coming off the bridge

A spokesman for the local authority said: “We are making every effort to ensure that delays are minimised as much as possible during this period where essential works are being carried out on the V&A museum.

“We will investigate the potential to adjust traffic signal timings in order to ease vehicle flow.”

More city centre streets will be shut off for two weeks, starting on Monday.