Council urges Dundee pub bosses to renew licences as deadline looms

City bar bosses face a last orders warning to renew personal licences.

Licensing trade officials have urged Dundee pubs to act quickly as only one in five has submitted applications.

And the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) has also revealed three in four licensees whose personal licences expire on August 31 this year have still to apply for renewals.

The renewal deadline is just weeks away on May 31 and Paul Waterson, president of the SLTA said: “We are exhausting all lines of communication to try to get to people to tell them they’ve got to get this done.”

Dundee City Council disclosed that only 19% of personal licence holders had applied for renewals and licensing lawyer and trainer Janet Hood stressed that licensees must act now.

She said: “It’s literally only weeks away. There’s still time. But licensees must look at their own and their staff’s personal licences.”