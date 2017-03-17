Dundee City Council is to take measures to prevent gulls from nesting at the Waterfront’s flagship museum.

Plans are being put in place in an attempt to prevent the birds from making a mess of the £80 million venue, which is under construction on the banks of the Tay.

A source close to the project told the Tele there were concerns that gulls could use the slats in the outer structure of the building — which have yet to be added — for nesting.

Members of the newly-formed City Centre and Harbour Community Council also said they were aware of the potential for gulls to cause an unsightly mess at the museum.

Architect Kengo Kuma previously revealed how the cliffs at Arbroath had formed part of his inspiration for the design of the structure.

Sheena Wellington, secretary of the group, told the Tele: “The gulls do seem to be attracted to the new building.

“They obviously do seem to see the likeness between it and the Arbroath cliffs.

“It’s going to take a pretty good deterrent system to discourage the gulls from nesting there.

“No one has told the gulls they’re not allowed to nest there or that something is being built that’s intended to keep them away.

“There’s no doubt they do make a real mess. I’ll be very interested to see if the deterrent works.”

The main stone structure of the V&A has now been built, with the eye-catching silver shell of the building — which sparked the nesting fears — still to be added.

It’s anticipated that the attraction will open next year.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “A bird deterrent system is being applied to the roof, parapets and terraces of V&A Dundee.

“Expert advice indicates that the cast stone cladding will not be used by gulls for nesting as the gaps are too small.”

All species of gull are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

This makes it illegal to intentionally or recklessly injure or kill any gull or damage or destroy an active nest or its contents. It’s also illegal to prevent birds from accessing their nest.

However, the law recognises that in certain circumstances control measures may be necessary.