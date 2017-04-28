An animal lover has condemned Dundee City Council after she was told to leave a dead fox by the side of the road — or pay a £35 charge to have it uplifted.

Stella Brodie, 55, discovered the animal lying in the back garden of her West End property on Sunday.

She called the council to ask for it to be collected.

Stella said she was told to “dump it at the side of the road”.

And Stella said when she explained that she didn’t want to do that, she was told to leave it in her brown bin.

Stella, who lives on Blackness Road, said she was “shocked” by the council’s response.

She said: “When we contacted the out-of-hours number to find out what to do, we were shocked at what we heard.

“They told us it was our responsibility and that we should dump it by side of the road and they would collect it.

“We weren’t prepared to just discard it at the road — why would we want to do that?

“It just seems so inhumane to just discard it by the roadside.”

The couple contemplated getting the “beautiful animal” stuffed when they heard the council’s initial response.

She added: “We contacted the council again and advised we weren’t prepared to do that and asked what the alternative solution was.

“We were advised to dump it into our brown bin for collection along with our garden waste.

“This bin is collected fortnightly and the fox is already starting to decompose, so we felt that wasn’t an alternative.

“The only other option was to pay £35 for them to come out to collect it — the price of it wasn’t an issue but we felt this wasn’t us asking for an old sofa to be collected — it was a dead wild animal.

“I am an animal lover myself.

“I have one dog and have previously had cats — and I feel there should have been a better response to dealing with this.

“Could you imagine if we had left it lying in the middle of the road?”

Urban foxes can be found roaming the streets in search of the odd scrap of food and are regularly sighted in the West End, Douglas and Broughty Ferry.

Stella said: “It was so sad seeing the fox like that — it was a beautiful animal.

“We had a look in the garden to see if there were any cubs but we haven’t seen any as of yet.”

Stella has now taken the decision to bury the animal in the back of her garden.

She added: “I can’t stress how disgusted I am by the initial response of the out-of-office response telephone call to discard the animal.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “Charges apply for the uplift of dead animals from private properties.”