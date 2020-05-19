Council to reduce speed limits and close city centre street to support active travel and social distancing

Three projects to support active travel and enable social distancing in Dundee during the pandemic have been given the green light.

More than £450,000 has been made available to Dundee City Council through the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People Fund.

One of the projects will see the introduction of 20mph zones in central Broughty Ferry, the Perth Road area, Douglas, and Fintry.

Union Street is to close to vehicular traffic, and temporary measures to reduce through traffic in areas where there are higher levels of pedestrian and cycling activity have also been approved.

The funding, which is administered by Sustrans Scotland, supports cycling and walking as a means of travel.

Alan Ross, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “I am delighted at the speed of Sustran’s approval for what I think are good initiatives to create a safer street environment in the months ahead of us.

“Covid-19 has presented us all with a public health emergency and these measures are a further step by the council to help protect the people of Dundee as we move into the next stage of the pandemic.

“It doesn’t take long for good habits to form and when these measures are in place people will quickly get used to being able to use walking and cycling as safe and enjoyable ways of protecting public health, supporting physical distancing and preventing a second wave of the Coronavirus outbreak in the period after we come out of the current lockdown.”

Kevin Cordell, the council’s cycling spokesman, added: “Cycling has never been so popular if bike sales and the number of people I see taking their daily exercise and commuting on two wheels is anything to go by.

“These measures can only boost those numbers and open up more active ways of travelling to more people.”

© DC Thomson

In total the council was awarded £460,000 from the fund, the bulk of which will be spent on the 20mph zones, with £20,000 to close Union Street to vehicular traffic and £40,000 for through traffic reduction on various routes.

Karen McGregor, director of Sustrans Scotland, said: “It’s clear that people across Scotland want to do the right thing during Coronavirus. They want to look after their physical and mental health.

“They also want to make sure that they are keeping to physical distancing guidelines while still being safe on our streets.

© Karen McGregor/Twitter

“Providing funding support to Dundee City Council through our Spaces for People programme will make it easier and safer for Dundonians to travel around their city for essential travel and exercise.”

It is hoped that work on bringing in the new measures will get under way in the coming days and be completed as soon as possible.