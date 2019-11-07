Council to consider plans to turn Dundee pub into 11 flats with retail units underneath

Plans have been put forward to increase the number of flats to be built on the site of a former city bar.

Rock Developments (Dundee) had previously applied for permission to knock down the The Rock Bar in Menzieshill, with plans to replace it with nine flats and four retail units.

The original application was approved by council officers in January.

However, a revised application, which was submitted earlier this week, has outlined the intention to increase the number of units being built on the site to 11.

The proposals highlight that it would be more “financially viable” to build two additional units.

In a report to planners, Jon Frullani Architect – acting on behalf of the firm behind the plans – said: “The cost of removing the existing building from site, addressing underlying ground contamination issues and implementing a specialised foundation design due to the made-up nature of the ground, meant that the approved development was not financially viable.

“Our client has discussed the addition of two units on the second floor of the building and a revised design solution with the council.”

The updated proposals were deemed to have met the statutory requirements by council officers.

Included in the plans for the site was an outline for “high quality innovative design that seeks to combine ground floor commercial units with modern upper floor residential apartments”.

Associated parking and garden ground was also included.

A spokesman for the architect firm – run by Monifieth property developer Kenneth Nicoll – said earlier this year: “We are delighted to help play a part in the regeneration of Menzieshill.

“The pub will continue to stay open for the rest of the year and we hope to start work in early 2020.”

