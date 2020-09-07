Council tenant demanding answers after falling down pitch black multi stairwell

An injured tenant has blasted the council after he fell downstairs in a Hilltown multi claiming the lights were broken.

Ryan Rice is laid up at home on strong painkillers after his plunge between levels nine and eight in Bonnethill Court.

The 35-year-old has questioned why the emergency lighting had not come on after the stairwell was in total darkness.

Ryan was forced to access a lift for the odd numbered floors as the other one was out of service on Wednesday evening at around 8.30pm.

As he carried his shopping bags in the darkness, the former Craigie High pupil fell down five stairs and had to be prescribed Co-codamol painkillers.

It comes just weeks after Dundee City Council carried out a number of safety improvements in the multis, including installing smoke, heat and carbon monoxide detectors.

Ryan said: “As far I was aware the local authority have already installed new emergency lighting but there was certainly nothing on.

“I have no idea what I slipped on as the stairwell was in complete and utter darkness.

“I had no other option but to take the other lift as the even one was out of service. I was carrying shopping bags back to my landing so I couldn’t hold onto the hand-railing.

“I’ve injured my shoulders when I’ve landed and some of the shopping was also damaged in the process.”

Ryan has been told he may even have to get stronger drugs to ease his pain.

He added: “I phoned the doctor to explain what had happened and they’ve advised I might need to go on Morphine patches as well.

“I’d dread to think what would have happened here if there was a fire and people had to use the staircase on that night.

“I’ve taken some video just to document how dark it was but if you were an elderly person needing to get down you really would have struggled.

“All the floors in the block seemed to be in the same position, I’ve contacted the local authority about the matter but I haven’t been given an explanation yet.

Dundee City Council said it was looking into the matter.