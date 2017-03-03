Trading Standards chiefs in Dundee have warned people to be on their guard against a fraudulent council tax refund email.

The email, which looks as if it comes from a legitimate business called Unity Partnership, claims that a council tax refund is due and, after clicking on a link to provide details, it says it will be paid into the person’s bank account.

Alan Ross, convener of Dundee City Council’s community safety and public protection committee, said: “While this email may look genuine it is a scam and anyone who gets it should not click on any links and delete it.

“The legitimate business whose identity is being used are aware of the scam and are warning their customers to take the action we are advising.

“It is sadly becoming part of everyday life that scammers are sending out emails to try to steal money or identity details from the unwary. The council would never ask for your bank account details in an email if a refund was due.”