Council tax freeze for Angus residents

Angus council tax is to be frozen for the coming year.

Just over a week ahead of the authority setting its 2021/22 budget, the ruling Conservative/Independent coalition administration has said it will be backing acceptance of a Scottish Government offer of £1.727 million to keep rates at their 2020/21 level.

Council finance convener, Councillor Angus MacMillan Douglas said: “The administration has always tried to keep council tax low, as it is a hard tax for many families to pay.

“We are pleased that this freeze will keep our council tax as the second lowest in mainland Scotland.

“We are particularly pleased to give this relief to taxpayers at a time when many people are suffering financial hardship as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the Kirriemuir and Dean Conservative.

The move would see the band D rate remain at £1,206.54.

Councillors will meet on March 4 to set the Angus budget.

The ruling group has also already announced it plans to back the continued suspension of off-street parking charges as part of its spending proposals.

It has said it will unanimously back a move to keep parking free until the current council term ends in May 2022.