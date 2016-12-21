Council tax bills are likely to rise in Tayside and Fife for the first time in at least a decade.

The leader of Fife Council has said his administration will “almost certainly” have to raise the levy as it tries to make £30 million in fresh spending cuts next year.

SNP-run councils across the area are also looking at hiking council tax for all homes following finance secretary Derek Mackay’s Budget on Thursday in which he announced a £47m reduction in the grant that local government receives from central coffers.

But he said local authorities are in a stronger position because they are now able to raise council tax by a maximum of 3%, following a centrally-imposed freeze since 2007.

That would affect all council taxpayers, but those in Band E-H homes, which will already pay more following the SNP’s finance reforms, would face even steeper rises.

David Ross, leader of the Labour-run Fife Council, said cuts of £30m in 2017-18 would go up by nearly £5m if they do not raise the levy by the maximum.

Willie Sawers, Dundee City Council’s finance spokesman, has admitted the cash-strapped local authority is considering raising council tax for all properties.

A spokeswoman for Angus Council, which is run by the SNP, said they are “likely to consider a rise in council tax at the budget setting meeting” in February.

Perth and Kinross Council is working on the “current planning assumption” of imposing the 3% increase.