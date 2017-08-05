Pest control officers have shot 165 aggressive gulls and 30 chicks in Dundee this year.

The council has also removed 401 gull eggs as measures to control numbers intensify. As well as removing or destroying the birds, the authority has put in place kites, noise deterrents, birds of prey, plastic owls, an anti-landing system and netting.

Gulls are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, which makes it illegal to kill, injure or remove any wild bird.

Shooting the animals is only ever considered as a last resort, where it has been demonstrated every non-lethal alternative has been exhausted.

The decline of the fishing industry and the reduction of traditional landfill sites has resulted in the influx of gulls plaguing the city, the council has said.

The local authority has also asked the public not to feed the gulls, as they have come to associate humans with food, exacerbating the problem.