Council staff redeployed to help with bin collections in Perthshire

Twenty council workers in Perthshire have been redeployed to help support refuse collectors during the coronavirus outbreak.

Perth and Kinross Council is bringing in a number of changes to the way bin collections are done to help employees stick to social distancing guidelines during lockdown.

These changes mean the waste team is using an extra 20 vehicles, and 20 workers have been redeployed from other council services to help.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “Over the next two weeks, you will see changes to the way our bin crews complete their routes.

“In line with the most recent national guidelines, we have made changes to only have a driver and one loader in our bin lorries to ensure social distancing.

“As we require at least two loaders to make sure the round is finished, the second loader will be driven in a vehicle which will follow the lorry.

“We will therefore be using an additional 20 vehicles and 20 drivers, who will be made up of workers redeployed from other services within the council.”

Residents have now been told to be considerate when leaving their bins out to make it easier for the new crew members, and be prepared for bin collections to take longer than usual.