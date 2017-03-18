Dundee City Council spent £50,000 on new mobile phones for council workers.

The administration splashed out the five-figure sum for “Vodafone migration costs replacement of phones”.

New phones for employees of the council’s corporate services team were responsible for the highest proportion of cash spent, costing the group £15,000.

Mobiles for workers in the administration’s neighbourhood services team cost a total of £13,000.

Devices for the council’s children and families services, health and social care partnership, chief executive team and construction department completed the rest of the £50,000 bill.

The administration claims in selecting Vodafone in a three-year deal which began on June 1 2016 it is saving £115,000.