Dundee council spends tens of thousands on pavilion that has lain empty for 16 months

A controversial waterfront pavilion which has lain empty since it was built almost a year and a half ago is costing the council tens of thousands of pounds to maintain, figures reveal.

The Slessor Gardens pavilion, which was completed in October 2018, cost the council £97,888 in total to construct and was part of the vast waterfront regeneration plan.

But despite the huge cost incurred to complete the project, the Slessor pavilion currently remains vacant – this is in spite of the fact the council has held talks with 50 perspective tenants since its completion.

Now, figures released by Wave FM, show it is costing the local authority more than £4,000 per month to maintain the structure while they search for an occupant to make use of the building.

The fees, which include gas and electricity bills, property maintenance costs and unplanned repairs have amounted to £4,266 each month up until the end of last year.

The electricity bill is the highest the council is forking out for, with £2,735 alone going towards this cost.

The property and maintenance fees also amount to more than £750 each month and more than £100 is paid towards an intruder alarm in the property.

And despite the fact the building has only been standing for 16 months, more than £4,000 in total has been spent on carrying out on what has been described as “unplanned repairs.”

All together, £38,402 has been spent on the structure since the construction of it was completed 16 months ago.

This means, when combined with the cost of the building process, more than £130,000 has been spent by Dundee City Council on the empty property.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request seen by the Tele also reveals that the local authority has spent no money at all on marketing the use of the property to prospective occupants, despite the failure to secure a permanent tenant for the pavilion.

The revelation that the council is spending thousands on maintaining an empty structure is the latest in a long line of damaging headlines regarding the apparent stall of the city’s waterfront regeneration.

The controversial Earl Grey building, which was the first office block to be completed on site six opposite the V&A, has failed to secure a permanent tenant since it was completed in May 2019.

And, earlier this year, the retailer Greens of Dundee announced they were pulling out of plans to bring a shop to the city’s railway station despite years of negotiation.

Councillor Kevin Keenan, who is the leader of the Dundee Labour group, expressed his concerns over the lack of activity at the Slessor Pavilion.

“It’s quite alarming that there has been fifty prospective occupiers but there has been no-one moved in.

“People have contacted me in the past regarding the vacancies around the city and its certainly something I will raise with officials.

“The last thing we want is empty properties around the city and we need an investment strategy that looks towards the city centre.”

Despite the apparent set-backs hitting the regeneration, Lib Dem councillor Fraser Macpherson – who has been prominent supporter of several waterfront projects including plans to bring free Wifi to the area – urged Dundonians to keep their faith in what he described as a “long-term” development.

“Since I first became a councillor, which is almost 20 years now, there has been a lot of change down at the waterfront, the West End councillor explained.

“The regeneration is a long term project and we have seen the construction of the V&A and the railway station already, with the museum just getting it’s 1,000,000th visitor this week.

“I have also been reassured we should get news on the Earl Grey building shortly and if occupiers are secured, we will start to see the benefits of that.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “It is important to ensure that we keep our buildings in a safe, saleable condition while they are unoccupied.”