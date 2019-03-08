Council set to allow coffee shops at ‘successful’ Dundee Technology Park

The council has unveiled plans to boost Technology Park by allowing a wider range of businesses to use the site.

And development chiefs have hailed the “success” of the park, which is more than three-quarters full.

Council chiefs hope to welcome in a wider range of businesses in the Tech Park – so long as they compliment its existing offering.

The park already hosts an Oranges and Lemons nursery, which is popular with parents who work on the estate – and businesses such as that, or an on-site coffee shop, are likely to be welcomed.

However, the council has warned that businesses that any such bids will have to “serve employees based in the Technology Park rather than draw further traffic into this employment area”.

Gregor Hamilton, head of planning and economic development, will make a pitch to councillors next week to lift planning restrictions currently in place.

Together with city development boss Robin Presswood, Mr Hamilton is hatching plans to take back derelict buildings from owners and work with business chiefs to promote the Tech Park anew.

He will tell members on Monday current rules permitting only offices and manufacturing facilities “narrowly restrict” the potential role it has to play in Dundee’s economic growth.

Mr Hamilton will say: “It is clear the Dundee Technology Park has been a success and significantly contributes to key employment sectors within Dundee.

“Through improved joint working with key stakeholders, the park can be positively promoted with the support of Dundee City Council to build up the unique business park setting.”

A number of key buildings, including a graffiti-covered block that looks on to Riverside Avenue, remain vacant and are falling into disrepair.

Two of the park’s empty units hold almost 60% of the total empty space available at the park.

One proposal from Mr Hamilton is that the council could apply for a compulsory purchase or sale order to seize unsightly buildings if owners refuse to take action.

West End Labour councillor Richard McCready said he was glad to see action being taken.

“We need to make sure Tech Park is fit for the 21st Century and promote jobs by working together with owners, Scottish Enterprise and anyone with Dundee’s best interests at heart.

“The park has to play as much of a role as it can and it can do better than it has been. I hope this report is not a one-off, and we keep monitoring it to make sure it remains an important source of jobs.”

Alison Henderson, CEO of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said: “Tech Park is a gateway to the city for those coming in from Perth or who come along Riverside – as a first impression it can be mixed.”