Dundee City Council is to ramp up security at a school to stop kids climbing on the roof.

The move comes after a youth was seen on the roof of St Vincent’s Primary in Pitkerro Road last month.

As reported in the Tele, the youngster was photographed more than 40ft up on the roof.

One witness from neighbouring Glenconnor Drive said the youth was part of a larger group of children who had been spoken to by police at the time.

Other locals said the issue had been a regular occurrence, with one saying children had been seen on top of the building “almost every night”.

Council officers, from both building standards and property management, have assessed the school building and will install anti-climb rollers and anti-vandal paint as a deterrent.

Councillor Lynne Short, who is the local authority’s head of city development, said: “After I was out to visit the property, officers went out to assess the school as well.

“Building standards officers would first survey it to look at any structural concerns or complaints, like replacing a gate, things like that.

“Then property management would look at what can be done.

“There had been a suggestion by the public that we should put up barbed wire or even razor wire but I don’t think that is the sort of thing the council should be doing to school buildings.

“One of the main issues here is parents need to make sure they educate their children about the dangers of accessing buildings or roofs.

“And also about making sure they know where their children are at nights.”

Councillor Will Dawson, whose East End ward includes Pitkerro Road, said: “There were some security measures put in place already on the building before this came to light.

“They were anti-climb rollers and anti-climb paint and that will be what they’ll look to install again.

“The way the building is designed, there are a lot of low-level sections that can be accessed so blocking access to them is the best way to minimise anyone getting up there. That will plug the gap but unfortunately if someone is absolutely hell-bent on climbing up there then they will find a way.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We have investigated the situation and are putting in extra security measures.”