The city council is set to ban the release of helium-filled balloons and sky lanterns at events in a bid to protect wildlife.

Councillors are being asked to prohibit launches of the items from all council land and property, as well as at local authority-sanctioned events.

The council says that releasing balloons and lanterns can pose a risk to wildlife, livestock and even spark 999 calls.

Will Dawson, convener of the city development committee, said: “Sometimes organisers of events where there are mass releases of balloons or lanterns are not aware of the havoc these things can cause, sometimes days or even weeks after the spectacular launch.

“I believe that here in Dundee we should be protective of the environment we all enjoy

“These balloons and lanterns pose hazards to wildlife and livestock and can cause injury.

“Groups as diverse as farmers, the Marine Conservation Society, Keep Scotland Beautiful and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) have backed calls for mass launches to be banned and already a couple of dozen councils across the UK have taken that action.”

According to a report to be discussed by the committee, which meets on Monday (February 27), the council has a duty under various parts of legislation to act in an environmentally sustainable way.