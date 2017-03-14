Dundee City Council has made almost £5.5 million by selling off land and buildings in the last three years.

Figures obtained by the Tele revealed that the council generated £5,486,706 between 2014/15 and 2016/17 by selling off development sites and properties.

Among the sites sold are the former Dens Road Nursery, garages, cottages and sites in industrial areas such as Smellies Lane and the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.

The most lucrative site was an industrial unit at 1 Highland Chief Way which went for £575,000 in September 2015.

Over £2.4 million was raised from the sale of residential properties, including last-in-block flats otherwise privately owned and homes damaged by fire.

A number of gardens and green spaces were also sold, raising around £41,175.

Opposition councillor Kevin Keenan said the council had embarked on a policy of “aggressive” selling-off in recent years.

He said: “Of late, the administration has been aggressive at selling properties off. With the financial pressures they’re under I can understand it, but I imagine a number of developers will bank the land for a number of years.

“If the council had held onto it for a few years, they could have gotten a better price when the economy picked up.”

The council also sold a handful of properties for a nominal fee of £1 to encourage development.

A derelict flat in Lorimer Street was sold for £1 in 2015 and the Kemback Adult Resource Centre in Stobswell, which closed in 2013 after being ruled surplus to requirements, was sold for £1 as a community asset transfer (CAT).

CATs allow land or properties to be handed to community and voluntary organisations to encourage long-term benefits for the surrounding area.

The council currently has seven properties up for sale.

Among the buildings on offer are Castlepark Centre, the former Haldane Avenue Depot, and land at Lauderdale Avenue.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The council closely monitors property which is surplus to requirements.

“We also operate a community asset transfer process that encourages and enables the transfer of assets from Dundee City Council to voluntary and community organisations.”