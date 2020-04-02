Council scraps parking fees across Dundee in support of coronavirus key workers

Charges at every city council car park, and street bays, have been scrapped, the authority has confirmed.

Fees had already been stopped at multi-storey car parks and Shore Terrace, a move announced last week, but now the council has expanded free parking across the city.

John Alexander leader of the council said: “As the lockdown situation continues it is increasingly clear that the only people using our car parks and on-street parking will either be key workers, or those workers in our communities who are having to use bays or surface level spaces they wouldn’t normally be using.

“Under those circumstances it seemed unfair and unwarranted to be asking people to pay parking charges, especially if it required a special trip to ‘feed the meter’.

“In addition because of the situation there has been a drastic reduction in the number of vehicles on the road and the need for the usual level of parking provision in the city has diminished in line with that.”

“This suspension will last for a period of four weeks before it is reviewed in light of the situation at the time.”

Council staff will continue to enforce parking restrictions to ensure that no vehicles are parked dangerously or causing an obstruction for other road users or pedestrians. They will also respond to complaints from the public about unsafe parking.