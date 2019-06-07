Council says unions have ‘vital role’ in avoiding Dundee strike action

Dundee City Council said it is keen to work with trade unions to avoid strike action by their members.

The pledge comes after trade union leaders revealed last-ditch talks with council officers to negotiate their managing workforce change policy had failed.

Leaders of the GMB, Unite and Unison said members feared the policy would result in a removal of a commitment to no compulsory redundancies; a two-year cap to the flexible retirement scheme, and a reduction in the cash conservation scheme from three years to one year.

A spokesman for the council said: “We continue to be proactive in our efforts to reach a way forward which will avoid the need for industrial action and will keep the channels of communication open with the trade unions and our workforce.

“This policy is not about compulsory redundancies. Our commitment to avoiding compulsory job losses is as strong as ever.

“It is about allowing the council to change, modernise and redesign services to meet citizens’ future needs and deal with financial challenges. Those challenges have been significant. We have had to make savings of over £65m since 2016.

“Staff and trade union representatives have a vital role to play in shaping the necessary changes. We have offered a way forward and are willing to listen and engage with constructive proposals from the unions.”