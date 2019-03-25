Council says it’s ‘Frank’s Law’ ready following lengthy campaign by Dundee United widow

Angus Council is “Frank’s Law ready” the local authority has announced.

The legislation, which ends age discrimination in personal care north of the border, will come into force next month following a lengthy campaign led by Kirriemuir’s Amanda Kopel. She spearheaded the fight in honour of her late husband – Dundee United legend Frank – who died in 2014 after a battle with dementia.

Mrs Kopel, who received the British Empire Medal for her work, said: “We are almost there, and I am feeling a lot more positive, but I want to ensure everyone who is assessed as being entitled to free personal care actually receives it.”

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership, which makes decisions regarding adult care services in the region, said it was “thoroughly prepared for the introduction of this new duty” but warned “a period of adjustment may follow”. The partnership is reviewing existing cases and liaising with other involved groups, such as carers, to raise awareness and to ensure uptake by those who are now eligible.

Councillor Lois Speed, who chairs the Integrated Joint Board, said: “I have a huge amount of admiration for Amanda Kopel.

“Her victory in securing free personal care for those under 65 who require it is literally life changing for so many people.”