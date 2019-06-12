Council invites Judy Murray to Dundee to see city tennis courts after criticism – and she says yes

Dundee City Council has invited Judy Murray to “check out” its tennis courts, after a row over one city court being used as a car park.

Mrs Murray, the mother of two-time Wimbledon champion Andy, hit out at the council yesterday, after it emerged the authority may be allowing coaches to park on a city tennis court while it carries out renovation work.

The tennis coach responded to a tweet by sports broadcaster Jim Spence which showed a Fishers Tour bus parked on the tennis courts at Camperdown Park.

She wrote yesterday: “Awful. Camperdown is Dundee’s biggest park. Come on @DundeeCouncil @tennisscotland Wimbledon + the summer holidays are coming. Get some activity on them.”

Awful. Camperdown is Dundee's biggest park. Come on @DundeeCouncil @tennisscotland Wimbledon + the summer holidays are coming. Get some activity on them. If u need a workforce il help you build one through my @JudyMurrayFdn. @thecourieruk https://t.co/62Z6Ofrh5a — judy murray (@JudyMurray) June 11, 2019

She then reposted the same image again this morning, with a slightly more light-hearted caption, saying: “When I said we need many more coaches driving activity on public courts across Scotland, this wasn’t what I meant.”

When I said we need many more coaches driving activity on public courts across Scotland, this wasn't what I meant. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nRWs7ZxOi7 — judy murray (@JudyMurray) June 12, 2019

However, today the council said it was “really proud” of the £200,000 upgrade work that has been carried out on courts across the city, and said it would be “delighted” to host her and let her see the tennis facilities in Dundee.

Yes of course il come. I opened the courts in Victoria Park a few years ago and trained workforces across the city in schools, parks, colleges and 2 local clubs with my @TennisOnTheRoad programme. — judy murray (@JudyMurray) June 12, 2019

Mrs Murray responded that she would come, noting that she opened courts in Victoria Park and had trained workforces across the city through her Tennis On The Road programme.

She added in a further tweet that the council had done a “fab job” in resurfacing and upgrading tennis courts in three city parks.

A spokesman for Fisher’s Tours said the bus was parked there on the instructions of Dundee City Council while work was carried out to renovate the existing parking facilities elsewhere in Camperdown Park.

He said: “We’re just doing what the council tell us to do. At the moment there are three cocach bays down by the golf course and there’s more further up the park and then signs pointing to the tennis courts.

“If there are coaches in the bays at the golf course you can’t even get turned around so our drivers are parking in the tennis courts because that’s where they’ve been told to go.

“That’s the way it’s being done now – it’s nothing to do with us.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “This is a temporary measure while the large car park at the south of Camperdown is resurfaced.

“Alternative provision for tennis players is available nearby at South Road and other tennis courts in the city including Baxter Park have recently been resurfaced.”