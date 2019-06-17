Council reshuffle in Dundee by SNP sees Lynne Short lose city development role

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short is among the casualties of a reshuffle in Dundee’s SNP group as it seeks to retain control in its minority administration.

The councillor, who was first elected in 2016, has been shuttled from chairing the council’s city development committee to deputising in community safety.

Ms Short, who has also been appointed fairness and equalities spokeswoman, said she was “really proud” of her record as chair of the committee.

She added: “Where we live, who we love and how we are supported as a city is incredibly important and going forward my hope is to show everybody matters.”

Ms Short is being replaced in the city development role by Alan Ross, who transfers from the community safety committee.

Kevin Cordell will move from chairing neighbourhood services to chairing community safety and Anne Rendall has been promoted to the chair of neighbourhood services from the position of deputy.

In her place will sit Steven Rome, the city’s newest councillor, following his victory in the North East by-election last month.

Council leader John Alexander says the reshuffle will allow Mr Rome to “hit the ground running”.

The reshuffle comes just weeks after the Dundee SNP group lost its short-lived majority.

Mr Rome’s victory on May 3 was hailed as a means to seize control with an overall majority of 15 councillors, with support from Independent Ian Borthwick.

However, the party was crippled by Gregor Murray’s resignation two weeks later.

Gregor Murray will return as an Independent after serving a two-month suspension for making abusive comments online.

The appointments of Mr Ross and Ms Rendall have been welcomed by Liberal Democrat group leader Fraser Macpherson, who says they have a chance to rethink “absolutely shambolic” decisions.

He said: “They can rethink the disastrous decision to take the 204 bus away, parking charges in the West End and the new brown bin charge – and undertake a review of street cleaning, which has seen well over 30 jobs lost.”

The appointments will be confirmed at a meeting on June 24.