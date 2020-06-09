Council releases advice for vulnerable people shielding from coronavirus in Dundee

Lifeline support continues to be available for people in Dundee who have been advised to shield themselves against coronavirus and have no other way to access services.

It was announced yesterday by the Scottish Government that the period of shielding for those most vulnerable to the virus is being extended until July 31.

Since shielding was introduced in March, thousands of people across the city have been contacted and offered support, such as access to food and medicines, if they can’t get help from family and friends.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Around 10,000 food boxes have been delivered so far to people in the shielding category in Dundee. Hundreds more have received medicine deliveries and priority supermarket deliveries.

That emergency support, provided by the city council and its partners, will continue through the extended period.

Councillor John Alexander, leader of the administration, said: “The way that everyone in the city has rallied around those most in need has been tremendous.

“There are, unfortunately, thousands of people in Dundee who have been unable to leave their homes for almost three months.

“I’ve no doubt that has been very difficult for them, and while it’s expected that they will be able to get outdoors to exercise from next week, difficult restrictions such as not meeting loved ones from other households or going to the shops continue.

“Please stick with it. These recommendations are in place to protect those most at risk from this deadly virus.

“The majority of those who are shielding have been able to receive essentials such as food and medicines through family members, friends and other support networks, and I would ask them to continue doing this.

“Where people cannot otherwise get the help they need, lifeline essentials are being provided. That will continue through the shielding period.

“If you are already receiving support then you don’t need to do anything. But if your circumstances have changed, or you are otherwise in need of urgent help during this period of shielding, then you can contact the helpline or visit the Tayside Cares web portal.

“It is important that we continue to provide a safety net for these vulnerable people who are following national medical advice.”

The shielding helpline 0300 123 1403 is open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Friday.

Requests for assistance can also be made via the web portal www.taysidecares.co.uk – which also includes a range of advice and information relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advice on crisis grants, energy costs, welfare benefits and more is available via Council Advice Services on 01382 431188 between 9.30am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

See below for all the latest coronavirus news