Council rejects bid to open Ryze trampoline park in Dundee

Proposals for a £2 million trampoline park in Dundee have been rejected by planning chiefs.

Ryze — which operates more than 70 such facilities across the UK, Europe and Hong Kong — had lodged a planning bid with the city council to bring the 50,000 sq ft attraction to Claverhouse Industrial Estate, which it said would create a “jumper’s paradise”.

However, council officials decided against granting planning permission for the park.

In the decision statement, planning officer Craig Swankie said the proposals were contrary to Dundee’s local development plan and that no arguments of a “sufficient weight” had been put forward to convince the council to deviate from it.

Ryze revealed last year it was planning to open its third venue in Scotland. But a proposed deal to secure the former Odeon Cinema site at the Stack Leisure Park fell through.

The firm had already come up with the design for the park in Lochee before the deal collapsed.

Now, the group has been dealt a second blow after planning officers decided against green-lighting the Claverhouse Industrial Estate site.

The firm’s plans had included a trampoline park, with related aerial activities, an indoor ski slope, parkour course and ancillary cafe.

The proposals would occupy the open floor area of the industrial building, with the existing main entrance being utilised as a reception area.

The operators had also included plans for car parking facilities, with 157 spaces.

One letter of representation and 22 letters of support had been received in the lead-up to the application decision.

A spokesman for Ryze said: “We have just received the notice of planning application and will now consider our position.”

Previously, a spokesman told the Tele there were “exciting plans ahead” for the new trampoline park.

He said: “We are eager to move forward with our proposed development in Dundee.

“This project has been more than two years in the making and, as well as providing a truly state-of-the-art adventure park for those who live and work in Dundee, it will be an additional attraction for the city’s growing tourist industry.

“Trampolining and aerial sports are activities that everyone can enjoy and our plans for Dundee will see a fantastic development that will provide a safe and fun environment to do this.

“The wider economic and employment benefits are also important to Ryze, and the trampoline park will bring job opportunities to the area.”