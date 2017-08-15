Planning chiefs have rejected a bid to create a lobster shack in Angus.

Carswell Properties Ltd had hoped to set up a seafood takeaway at a former public toilets block at Arbroath’s Old Shorehead.

But Angus Council has rejected the application, saying it would have an “unacceptable adverse impact” on the surrounding area and environment.

Twelve letters of objection were sent to the council claiming the plans would increase traffic congestion and illegal parking, as well as attracting vermin and gulls.

Concerns were also raised about the loss of green space in an area recognised as common good land.