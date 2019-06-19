Council promises to return bus shelter quickly after ‘disappearing’ from Dundee

Dundee City Council has promised to replace a bus shelter “as soon as possible” after it was removed following a series of traffic accidents.

Residents living near Gillburn Road and Strathmartine Road claimed the shelter had “mysteriously disappeared” overnight and were confused as to whether the bus stop was still active.

Eddie Baines, chairman of the Kirkton Community Partnership, said an advertising hoarding in the shelter may have been responsible for three road traffic collisions since December.

Mr Baines said: “As a partnership, we had raised concerns for a long time regarding the advertising partition, which blocked drivers’ views.

“All the shelter required was the removal of the advertisement.

“We heard nothing back and then suddenly the bus stop was removed.

“It leaves those with limited mobility a fair trek to the nearest bus stop.

“There could have been solutions such as traffic lights with sensors but there has been no community feedback on this issue.

“We welcome the fact it’s safer but is this the best solution?”

A council spokesman said services will still stop for people waiting at the shelter site.

He added: “A replacement shelter will be installed at the location as soon as possible.

“Bus companies have been informed that the stop is still operating.”

Kevin Keenan, Labour councillor for the area said: “Following calls from residents and myself, changes are taking place to improve safety at the junction.

“The bus shelter has been removed as this was obstructing the sightline of drivers as they manoeuvred out from Gillburn Road.

“There will be a replacement bus shelter of a different type installed slightly further along from the junction.”

He added that an illuminated give way sign was going to being installed at Gillburn Road, while the road markings have been repositioned to follow the kerb line of Strathmartine Road.

The road markings on the centre of Strathmartine Road have also been refreshed.