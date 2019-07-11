Council pledges to tackle prostitution in Dundee after Tele report about women selling sex

Dundee’s convener of city development has insisted the council is working with partners to combat prostitution.

Councillor Alan Ross was reacting to the Evening Telegraph’s special report on the volume of sex workers plying their trade across various addresses in Dundee.

It was revealed in the Tele that dozens of female prostitutes were offering services via popular selling web site Vivastreet.

A total of 72 adverts highlighted women in Lochee, Stobswell, Kirkton and the city centre who were offering services including “quickies” and “role play”.

The Tele approached one of the workers, before speaking to a man who claimed to represent the prostitute.

Mr Ross said the work of Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership (DVAWP) is to challenge the demand from men in the city buying women for sex.

The DVAWP, whose partners include NHS Tayside, Police Scotland and Dundee City Council, is working together to support females to get out of the industry.

Mr Ross said: “The Dundee Community Planning Partnership recognises commercial sexual exploitation as a form of violence against women that is harmful to women and the wider communities in which they live.

“Through the work of the Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership we have committed to developing a proactive approach to supporting women to exit commercial sexual exploitation and to tackling the wider issues of social marginalisation and gender inequality which women face.”

Mr Ross added: “The work by DVAWP includes challenging the demand from men in Dundee who think it is acceptable to buy sex and the impact that this had on women, communities and the city more generally.”