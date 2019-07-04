Council plans to repair dilapidated headstones at ancient Tayside burial site

Plans to remove 50 dilapidated headstones for restoration at one of Scotland’s oldest churchyards have been revealed.

Perth and Kinross Council has applied to its own planning department to carry out the work at a city centre cemetery.

Several centuries-old stone markers in Greyfriars Cemetery have been strapped with warning tape by council staff after a new survey found they were at risk of collapse.

The burial ground, which dates back to the 16th Century, is regarded as home to one of the best collections of old graves in Scotland.

As cemetery managers, the council is legally obliged to make sure its burial grounds are safe to visitors, staff and even trespassers.

Health and safety legislation insists regular inspections are carried out to identify potential hazards.

The repairs requested include installing new foundations, securing stones with steel pins and using wedges to keep them upright.

Of the stones earmarked for repair, 36 are more than 5ft tall and most date back to the 19th Century.

The majority of stones in need of repair have been described by surveyors as “rocking”, while a large proportion of headstones have an overhead artefact which needs securing.

Only three of the taped-off gravestones have been branded as “dangerous”. None of the site’s oldest stones, including one from 1580, are included in the restoration programme.

The local authority was unable to confirm what category of listed structure the gravestones are.