Council plans for Dundee pavilion slammed by protest group leader

A protest group leader has slammed Dundee City Council’s plans for a burned-down pavilion and shot down all of the options on the table.

Yvonne Mullins has insisted a new complex should be built where the pavilion used to stand.

But the local authority has issued letters to residents offering three alternative options and none match the desire of the Mill o’ Mains Community Pavilion Group and members staged a protest.

Yvonne, chairwoman of the Mill o’ Mains Pavilion Group, said: “It’s disgusting.

“We have paid for firms to carry out our own testing at the site and it is suitable for another building to be put where the original pavilion was. Our insurance company has been picking up the costs for the ground testing after we send them the bills.

“We want the building put back there on the original site.

“However, the council has just posted out letters to certain houses in the area and it is looking for a vote on the three options.

“The first option is to stay where we are in the shared lounge of the existing complex and that is just not feasible for us. It is not big enough for a start for community groups, never mind dangerous for children. Option two was to extend Mill of Mains Primary School as part of a planned 2021 extension to give part to the community. I can assure you that is not feasible either. Kids would have to walk up a dark, unlit path in winter, so it is not safe for them or pensioners, plus it would be a problem for disabled people.

“And option three was to give us a lease for £1 and the community group itself could fund and run the building. That’s just disgusting.”

Yvonne has questioned why the city council has not stumped up the cash to rebuild the centre.

She added: “The council has money to rebuild this, so why not rebuild the community centre?

“We had insurance and the council should have insurance, so we thought we could pay for the repair of that building, or get a new building done.

“We are now planning on having a public meeting to get some members of the council to come and answer questions. Another option for us is to consider legal action.”

The Tele told earlier how council Labour leader Kevin Keenan slammed the options adding that late Labour councillor Brian Gordon, who died in February, had been fighting for a permanent solution after the pavilion burned down in the summer of 2017.

Dundee City Council said last week it had put the only “sustainable” options for replacement out to consultation.

A spokesman said: “People living in Dalclaverhouse, Emmock Woods and Mill o’ Mains are being asked for their choice from three options following an appraisal on the need for a new-build community facility.”