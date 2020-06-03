Council-owned tennis courts in Dundee reopen to public on Thursday

Council-owned tennis courts around Dundee will reopen to the public for use from Thursday.

An online booking system is available for tennis players looking to use the city’s courts, which will have safety guidelines in place.

Residents can, however, play on arrival at the Baxter Park or Dudhope Park courts.

The safety guidance and booking system can be found on the Dundee City Council website for anyone interested.

Meanwhile, since the household waste recycling centres reopened on Monday, over 900 residents have used the restricted facilities.

Demand continues to be high on the service, with queues of up to two hours on entry to the sites.

Residents are being asked to plan their journeys ahead of time as entry to the Baldovie or Riverside sites are strictly permitted between 9am and 4pm only, each day.

Further guidance on the HWRCs can be found on the Dundee City Council website.