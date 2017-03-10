Dundee City Council’s projected overspend has almost trebled in just two months.

The Tele reported in January that council bosses were predicting an overspend of £610,000 at the end of the financial year.

However, in a report set to be presented to councillors on Monday, corporate services director Marjory Stewart estimates the overspend to have increased to £1.7 million in the space of just two months.

The overspend has been attributed to growing issues in the children and family services department.

Spending in this area, which covers residential care placements, transport and fostering, rocketed from £2.55 million over budget to £3.95 million between the end of November and the end of January.

However, spending in city development and neighbourhood services, projected to be in the red two months ago, is now at a break-even position, reducing the council’s overall deficit by £300,000.

In her report, Ms Stewart said: “The service is anticipating an overspend in relation to residential schools and secure care, fostering and adoption and special transport provision.”

Children and family services convener Stewart Hunter said new Scottish Government legislation requiring councils to offer longer-term care to vulnerable children was to blame.

He said: “The overspend is down to longer residential care — councils now have an obligation to help people in care going into their early twenties. We have to make sure we aren’t just sending them on their way when they turn 16.

“Kids can also be taken into emergency care for various reasons and we need to make sure we have capacity for them as well. We are working on a long-term council-wide strategy for this.”

The council anticipates it will make up some of the deficit through savings in areas such as capital financing costs.

It will also receive £240,000 more in “miscellaneous income”, covering an increased share of cash surpluses from Tayside Contracts, and an extra £1m from changes to council tax.

As a whole, the council has dropped an additional £1.1 million into the red for this year’s budget.

However, the council’s housing revenue account, which tracks all income and spending in social housing, remains in a break-even position despite a prediction of growing spending to meet demand.