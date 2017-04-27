Council needs more members or it may fold

A Perthshire town’s community council could be forced to fold because of a lack of members.

Alyth Community Council chairwoman Amanda Blakeman has announced she will stand down at the group’s annual meeting in the town’s Lesser Town Hall on May 24.

That will leave just five members — one fewer than the minimum required by Perth and Kinross Council.

Ms Blakeman said: “Alyth Community Council has a long history of involvement in a wide range of other activities, including fundraising, organising community events, undertaking environmental and educational projects and much more.

“There are currently six members of the community council and we have five vacancies.

“However, after 11 years on the council, I feel it is time for me to stand down.”

She added: “That will leave only be five members, which is not enough for the organisation to legally function.

“It will therefore fold if no one comes forward to join.”