Bulldozers have moved in to tear down the remains of a Dundee community centre destroyed by fire.

The Mill o’ Mains Community Pavilion was gutted in the devastating blaze on Sunday night.

Dundee City Council was “left with no viable option” but to tear down the remains of the building after it sustained “extreme structural” damage.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze continues, but locals believe the fire was started deliberately.

The Mill o’ Mains community has rallied round providing food to keep some summer activities going.

Despite their best efforts, though, some programmes could be cancelled.

More than 500 people have signed an online petition calling on the council to rebuild the facility.

The authority has said it will look to rehouse clubs and groups that have been left without accommodation following the incident, but it’s not yet clear if a permanent centre will be re-built.

Council leader John Alexander wrote to petition organiser Andrew Batchelor stating that he looks to discuss options with the local community before moving forward.

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “Following the fire at the Mill o Mains Community Pavilion we are left with no other viable option than to demolish the site.

“The building suffered extreme structural damage, having entirely lost its roof and most of its internal fabric during the fire.

“Work is currently underway to demolish the remnants of the building.

“At this stage our main focus is to clear the site and remove the danger.”