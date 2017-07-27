As council leader, John Alexander is the man behind some of the most important aspects of Dundee life including education, transport and the public purse.

But to many, it may seem like there’s been just one issue on the agenda since he took on the reins — bins.

In an exclusive interview with the Tele, he said there would be no reversal of the controversial roll out — despite complaints of overflowing refuse and missed collections.

And he reassured residents that Dundee will not become a “rat-infested” city — with the possibility of more collections if needed.

Councillor Alexander took responsibility for the current bins crisis while promising that the council was working “every hour of every day” to resolve the issue.

He said: “The council should have got it right first time and mistakes have been made, but they will be sorted.

“Yes, this has been a big issue that has affected thousands of people across the city.

“But I don’t believe we should be judged solely on that at the start of this administration.

“We are working hard to fix this — we are not going to end up a rat-infested city.

“I am not shying away from the fact that we have got this wrong. I take personal responsibility and the council takes responsibility for what’s gone wrong.

“Several factors came into play, including late delivery to the council of bins and the fact this latest phase has been rolled out in areas where there are very many flatted properties which have made collections particularly difficult.

“But I am not making excuses. We got it wrong and we will make it right. We are constantly looking at ways to improve the situation and if we discover we need to introduce more bin collections then that is what we will do.”

Mr Alexander, the SNP’s councillor for Strathmartine, was elected as administration leader following the local authority elections in May.