Council leader returns to his primary school in Dundee as he reveals why he wanted to get into politics

The leader of Dundee City Council told children at Mill of Mains Primary School that the council’s budget is £560 million.

John Alexander said that 65% of that money goes on providing essential services such as education, housing and road works.

John also spoke about budget cuts and said the council needed to cut £16m this year.

He is looking to spend money on building more new places like the V&A Dundee because the tourists are loving it – only 500,000 people were estimated to visit by now but more than one million have walked through the door.

Dundee has a lot of good future plans like more homes, more money being put into children’s education and more community centres.

John told us the council has £100m to help tackle climate change and that he wants to reduce the city’s carbon footprint and put more solar panels on houses and maybe schools as well.

He said they also want to plant more trees, and have planted 12,000 already.

John said he never wanted to be a politician – in fact, when he was at Mill of Mains Primary he wanted to be an astronaut or a pilot and when he moved to high school he wanted to be a teacher or a policeman.

He got more involved in politics and wanted to help change the city and make it a better place.

John said: “I didn’t choose politics – politics chose me.”

When he was 22 he went up for election and won, making him the youngest councillor in Scotland. In 2017 he was chosen to be the council leader.

John was inspired by his gran who did lots of volunteering and he went to community meetings with her.

Review: Script makes us feel ‘full of laughter’

The book we have chosen to review is the script to our P7 school show called The X Factory, written by Gawen Robinson.

It is about a school that gets called average because it is a boring school.

The HMIE team brings superstar teachers and students to make it more like a musical school.

They have six weeks to turn it into an outstanding school.

Some of the roles are like real celebrities. There is a character called Simon Trowel instead of

Simon Cowell. The highlights are the auditions for singing and dancing and the showcase.

It’s an original show which is well written and has a good storyline.

The script makes us feel full of laughter. We like that is it funny.

Some bits are meant to be funny and they are, but other bits are meant to be funny and we don’t find them funny.

We don’t like that some of the characters don’t have many lines.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Our hero

This week we are shining the support staff worker, Beverley Brown.

Our hero is raising attainment and relationship worker, Miss Beverley Brown.

She is our hero because she always helps us when we need her or when we are upset.

Miss Brown has helped us make friends, stay happy and has organised for some of us to go on outdoor education trips.

She always makes time to help and see how we are doing and to make us laugh or smile.

She also makes sure that we are all treated kindly by others in the school and helps us resolve fall-outs with friends.

Miss Brown helps us with our struggles and does really nice things for us which make us feel happy.

When she does these things it makes us feel safe and protected.

She is the best teacher by far and we want to say thank you to her for all her help, support and for making us so happy.

Keep doing what you are doing.

If I could resolve one issue in Dundee, I would…

… give everyone a home so that there are no people sleeping outside with blankets.

– Amy Tennant.

… build a shop on Emmock Drive so that we don’t have to walk to Mill of Mains.

– Jacob Downes.

… get rid of all the rubbish lying about the place. It makes us look ridiculous and it’s a big problem for the animals.

– Zarah Anderson.

… make everyone use less electricity and exercise more.

– Lucas O’Neill.

… end child poverty because it’s sad that children are going to bed hungry and coming to school hungry and not having cleaned enough or got the proper care that they need and deserve.

– Molly-May Pirie.

… build more playparks for older children so that they can climb and stay fit like younger kids.

– Clarisse Marriott.

… help the planet and get loads of recycling bins, solar panels and electric cars.

– Raiya Zaman.

… give people urgent treatment in hospital as soon as they need it so they can have a chance to live longer.

– Reily Hallyburton.