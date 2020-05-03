Council leader pledges: ‘No Dundee family will go hungry during Covid-19 pandemic’

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has pledged that no child in the city will go hungry, following a change to free school meal provision due to Covid-19.

In normal circumstances, all pupils in primary one to three are entitled to free school meals regardless of their family’s financial circumstances.

But due to coronavirus and following Scottish Government guidelines, the city council has scrapped this policy and only those pupils who receive the school clothing grant will qualify for payment in lieu of school meals.

The local authority had come under some criticism, with a claim the change “could be punishing families who may already be down on money” by one community councillor.

However, councillor Alexander, who was joined by Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison for an online interview, said the council was adhering to national guidelines and support was available in each of the eight council wards in the city, with the local authority working with third-sector and voluntary groups.

He said: “It stipulates within the national guidance that we need to look at (means testing), and the only way we can do that in a genuine and robust way is by looking at school clothing grants.

“I think the important thing to say, and I would rail against any suggestion that we’re failing any children in the city, because what we put in place very early was a very robust system of providing meals for all of the children that require assistance in the city.

“We are working with not only the national organisations, such as Brakes, but also with local community-based groups.

“I know in my own ward, for example, the Kirkton Larder, looking at the work of Dundee Bairns, the work of the Alexander Foundation – all of those groups are supporting a whole stream of work around food access and making sure people are supported at this time.

“What we are doing is continuing to provide meals and food and support to those that need it and what we have put in place is about need. So it’s all needs-based, even primary 1-3.

“What we have in place is absolutely about recognising how challenged people are – families and children – and making sure we’ve got a whole suite of measures in place, working with community groups and working in partnership with the council.”

When asked about children or families who may be “on the fringe” of qualifying for free meals but were just outwith the criteria, Mr Alexander said: “There is a specific group that meets every Monday morning to discuss food and food poverty in the city, and making sure people have access to that.”

Simon Redmond, treasurer of Fintry Community Council had claimed that the change in policy “could be punishing families who may already be down on money”.

However, the local authority leader said: “I would reject that, because that is exactly not what we are doing.

“If I had a child in primary one, for example, I don’t need that £11.25-per-week – that should go to a family who need it.

“But there is significant funding – multi-million pound funding – available, to support families who might be struggling to put food on the table, and that’s why I keep mentioning all of the fantastic partnerships that are under way.

“Right now, nobody should be going without, and there is absolutely support there from the city council and others, to make sure that we are being proactive in that approach.”

Asked if she thought the previous policy of free meals for all younger primary pupils would be reinstated by Holyrood after the pandemic, Ms Robinson said: “We’re in unprecedented times, and we have to make sure that the priority is those most in need, and that now includes, of course, people who were perhaps not in that category before the pandemic.”

“I think we need to make sure at the moment no one’s going hungry, that people have support in that regard, and when we eventually get out the other end (of coronavirus) – and that might be some time, unfortunately – then of course things will need to be looked at again.

“But at the moment, the priority needs to be those who are most in need, and of course that is a growing number, given the economic circumstances.”

Councillor Alexander said anyone suffering poverty or hardship should contact the council, adding: “I think it’s worth pointing out this figure; we are providing 1,400 meals on a daily basis in Dundee right now.

“That’s not just people who might fit the criteria based on what we were just talking about in terms of needs-based, but that’s just people who need a bit of extra support.

“There is support there and if people need it, just ask.”

Further information can be accessed at the Dundee City Council website.