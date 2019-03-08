Council leader John Alexander wants Dundee to ‘position itself as an example of paying living wage’

A scheme to make Dundee the UK’s first “living wage city” has been launched.

Representatives from major local employers, the city council, the Poverty Alliance and the Living Wage Foundation gathered at DC Thomson’s Meadowside HQ for the launch of Living Wage Places.

The initiative aims to reduce in-work poverty by encouraging employers to pay more than £9 an hour instead of the minimum wage, which is currently £7.83 for over-25s and just £4.20 for under 18s.

Speaking at the event, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “This is about Dundee positioning itself as an example of paying the living wage. This shows how proactive we’ve been – not only the council, but other employers in the city.

“About 25% of people in the city are recorded as being paid the living wage and the real number is likely to be higher as not all employers who unofficially pay that rate are accredited yet.

“But the reality is that the city is facing some really stubborn problems with deprivation.

“The living wage isn’t the whole solution to poverty, but it’s the first step in addressing the problem.

“This isn’t about forcing businesses to do anything, it’s about working with them.

“It not only benefits employees but also the employers.”