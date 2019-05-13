Council leader John Alexander blasts litter bugs at Dundee tourist spot

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has once again taken to social media to blast people dumping litter in the city.

Mr Alexander had his say on Facebook over the “inconsiderate folk” who left the rubbish at Camperdown Park.

It comes just a week after he took aim at the revellers at Dundee Dance Event for the mess they left in the city centre.

In his post on Facebook this morning, the Strathmartine councillor said: “Inconsiderate folk pop up all over the place.

“I took the kids to Camperdown Park at the weekend to enjoy the cracking weather and low and behold, came across this.

“The worst part isn’t that they just clearly tipped the rubbish out of their door in the car park, it’s that there’s a bin, literally 20 paces from this point.

“The ‘Take Pride In Your City’ was born out of passionate locals looking to improve their areas.

“We all have a duty to take pride, show respect and make this city the best it can be.

“My one plea… If there’s one can, bottle, crisp packet or whatever, lying on the street – don’t walk past it, bin it.”