Three men living in caravans in Caird Park insist they have done nothing wrong following complaints from locals.

The two vehicles recently appeared in the car park at Mains Castle and were then moved to outside the sports stadium.

When the Tele knocked on the door of one of the caravans, three men answered and said they were living there while working.

One of the men said: “We work in Aberdeen and we live here.

“We didn’t park the caravans here. Our boss parked them here — not us.”

The caravans were surrounded by items of clothing and shoes, and a gas cylinder was visible outside.

Some local residents said they thought the caravans were unoccupied.

However, businessman Dean Duncan, who runs Castle Functions Dundee at Mains Castle in the park, said he had seen the three men at the caravans before.

He claimed the “eyesore” would ruin the view for guests at the castle.

He added: “They are not abandoned — there are people in them, three lads living there.

“I had to call the council to get them to move from our car park.

“They’ve already been moved from our car park to the next one over.

“I’m really not happy about them being there.

“It’s not great for the area, especially at this time of year.

“I’ve got a big wedding on at the weekend and people will see those caravans — what will they think?

“They actually look like they have just been dumped.”

A local resident said he was driving past Caird Park when he spotted the two caravans.

He added: “They’re not in a great state and I couldn’t see anyone in them. I’m not sure how long they have been there.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation and we are investigating.”