Council launch probe after Dundee restaurant employee injured during shift

An investigation has been launched after a staff member at a popular Italian restaurant was injured in an accident.

The Italian Grill within the City Square has confirmed a staff member was injured in an incident last week.

The nature of the incident, which took place on Wednesday evening, is unknown but a female kitchen worker was taken to Ninewells Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

A spokesman for the restaurant wished the employee a “speedy recovery” before confirming the eatery was also conducting an “internal investigation” into the matter.

The spokesman added: “We were very sorry to hear of the injury to our valued member of staff. We are conducting an internal investigation into what happened, and wish her a speedy recovery.”

A spokesman for the council confirmed its officers will be probing the incident before added: “The council will be conducting an investigation. It would not be appropriate to comment any further.”

One man who declined to be named said he was aware the incident had reportedly happened in the kitchen while the dining area was “full with customers”.

He added: “From what we heard the woman’s hand was injured in the incident.”

Representatives for the ambulance confirmed a male diner in his 70s was also taken to Ninewells Hospital in an unrelated matter.

A spokesman added: “We received a call at 7.42pm on Wednesday to attend an incident at City Square in Dundee.

“We dispatched one ambulance and transported one male patient in his 70s to Ninewells.”