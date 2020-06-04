Council launch ‘Come Dine With Us Dundee’ for older people at risk of undernutrition

The council have launched a service for over 65s across Dundee at risk of undernutrition.

Come Dine With Us Dundee will run for eight weeks, providing three home cooked meals each Wednesday for those in need.

Funded by the Big Lottery Supporting Communities Fund, meals will be delivered by a “friendly face” each Wednesday for 30 new referrals.

Boomerang will also provide a further 25 meals to older adults every week in the Maryfield ward.

To be eligible referrals must be aged over 65 years, isolated and have no one delivering meals or looking out for them, have lost weight recently without meaning to and lost their appetite or interest in food.

Referrals can be made to Jordan Ward on jordanward@dvva.scot or 0798 370 6626, no later than Thursday weekly to establish if support can be provided.

Come Dine With Us is a collaboration between St Mary’s Community Church, St Mary’s Community Engagement Worker, Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action, Dundee City Council, NHS Tayside Nutrition and Dietetic Service, Hillcrest, Boomerang, the Carers Centre and the Thomas Franks Catering Company and is supported by dedicated volunteers.