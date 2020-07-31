Council joins forces with local retailers and artists to brighten up Dundee’s streets

Dundee City Council has joined forces with retailers and artists to brighten up the city’s main shopping streets with posters, window displays and street painting.

Included are plans to transform Castle Street with a colourful design painted onto the cobbles and the Dundee Windows project, which will match artists with vacant openings dotted around the city centre to create designs that celebrate local people and places.

Mark Flynn, deputy convener of the local authority’s city development committee visited a number of city centre locations and shops to see preparations for himself.

He said: “Dundee is a city full of creative, innovative and interesting artists and makers whose talents we are keen to showcase and harness as a win-win way of creating a vibrant and attractive shopping and visitor experience.

“This programme of activities will inject a dose of colour and life into the main shopping areas in a number of different ways from using empty shop windows to brightening up our streets.

“We want to do all we can as a council to help create a city centre that is an enjoyable place to be and that attracts people back into our shops, cafes and other retailers.”

He added: “This element of the project will bring a sense of fun to the city centre and as with the other parts of the initiative we hope it will increase footfall and support the many other measures the council has and continues to put to in place to support the city’s economic recovery.”

There will also be a poster takeover using artworks created by the public on WeDundee.com

Application/information for the Dundee Windows project can be found at this link